'They fight this nation on two fronts - bombs & cultural corruption. One to kill the body, the other to kill the soul' - Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi - clip 2

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The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi:
“They fight this nation on two fronts — bombs and cultural corruption. One to kill the body, the other to kill the soul.
They want you spineless, trivial, without identity — like cattle, or even more lost. Then they trample you with complete ease.
But Gaza fought with nothing. Hezbollah fought from day one. Iran built a state that bows to no one. Yemen stood firm.
These are the obstacles the Zionist plan never expected.”
Vid: @uphold_reality