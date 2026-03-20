'They fight this nation on two fronts - bombs & cultural corruption. One to kill the body, the other to kill the soul' - Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi - clip 2

The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi:

“They fight this nation on two fronts — bombs and cultural corruption. One to kill the body, the other to kill the soul.

They want you spineless, trivial, without identity — like cattle, or even more lost. Then they trample you with complete ease.

But Gaza fought with nothing. Hezbollah fought from day one. Iran built a state that bows to no one. Yemen stood firm.

These are the obstacles the Zionist plan never expected.”





Vid: @uphold_reality