🎵Peter Gunn Hammond Organ

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70s hard rock, heavy metal, 125 BPM, syncopated bass ostinato, Leslie-modulated Hammond B3, overdriven guitar solos, twin lead guitars, snare-heavy crescendo, tom fills, call-and-response chants, spoken phrase vocals, riff-driven verses, breakneck chorus lift, live room bleed, tape saturation, stereo organ spread, guitar feedback, anthemic rebellion
[Intro]
[Driving, syncopated bass line]
[Swirling, overdriven Hammond B3 organ]
[Crescendoing drum fill]
[High-pitched vocal cue / Piercing scream]