More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. 15 Year Old Emma Kok Sings Voilà: https://youtu.be/KdIhq1tb8Co?si=KtRbUAJMKZJNGIWF

--

First Contact: Sabrina Writes: Terral Responds to Sabrina

Written by Sabrina and Terral

TERRAL CROFT

OCT 14, 2023

Greetings to All:

Many thanks to Jill for introducing me to Sabrina Wallace by sending me this email.

On Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 8:31 PM Jill wrote:

Terral,

When you get a moment, this gal explains a bunch of deep stuff. She gets a bit angry at times & says she is saved, however her research is incredible. Her parents & grandparent worked on military projects. Very intelligent gal; she used to get me in a paranoid panic. I can handle it now though. We are raised & seated in high places far above all powers, principalities, might & dominion. Amen

https://www.brighteon.com/0e12783a-3c14-499e-a23e-1bcb0262276e

Jill

Sabrina is obviously a gifted lady making many connections for understanding and disseminating the truth about what is really happening all around us. My concern is that Sabrina is running headlong into harm’s way while being unprotected by being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate regimen, which gives AI and the genocidal monsters the advantage. My immediate response was to publish this article:

Continue: https://terral.substack.com/p/hi-its-sabrina

--

Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

License # 40648494

Cell: 651-888-1594

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Nano Silver Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

News subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 that includes shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]