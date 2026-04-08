Overview of Toxins and Detox Impact on Health - REVERSING PKD - Felix Mueller - 12/1/2024

Felix Mueller: Can you share sort of an overview of how toxins and detox impacts overall health.

Chris Shade, PhD: You build up various toxins, and the word endotoxin is a little deceiving, because it means inner toxin. You might think it's something that you make, and we'll get to endotoxin being bacterial parts, but there's all these metabolic toxins. We'll call them that for now that you make, that you have to get rid of. And the whole cell cycle as we age is based on tearing down old structures and rebuilding them. So even if there's only just your own metabolic waste products, you're going to build those up, and they're going to start creating, perpetuating inflammatory processes. And these waste products will stop some of the metabolic activity in the cell. It's called a cell danger response.





12/1/2024 - Mitochondria, Gut, and Detox: A Deep Dive into PKD Healing - REVERSING PKD- Felix Mueller: https://youtu.be/k1OE9xmcUdM?si=q_qyrimi9Vm9oWFG





This episode features Felix interviewing detox expert Dr. Chris Shade on how endotoxins and mitochondrial dysfunction play a central role in the progression of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). They explain how endotoxins fuel chronic inflammation and cyst growth, while emphasizing the importance of mitochondrial health and autophagy in reversing damage. The discussion highlights how activating pathways like AMPK and sirtuins can boost cellular repair, alongside practical strategies such as ketogenic diets, fasting, targeted supplements, improved bile flow, liver support, and strengthening gut barriers to reduce endotoxin load and protect kidney function.