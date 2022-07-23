X22 Spotlight: Brian Cates - Trump Caught Them All, Durham Has It All, No Escape, No Deals, October Prepped & Warmed

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X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT with Brian Cates
Brian is a writer and the author of Nobody Asked For My Opinion… But Here It Is Anyway. Brian has written for UncoverDC, The Epoch Times and many other publications. Brian begins the conversation with Durham and the Sussman case. Durham strategy was to get certain information on record. Next case coming up is Danchenko, Durham will begin to make the connections between all players. The [DS] cannot escape from this, no deals, Trump caught them call and Durham has it all. October surprise(s) being prepped and warmed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Today’s Guest: Brian Cates
Truth Social
https://truthsocial.com/@BrianCates
Telegram: Brian Cates Political Columnist
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
Substack: Rise of The New Media
https://briancates.substack.com
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