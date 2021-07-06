© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-07-2021 This Is Genocide
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • June 07, 2021
2 wings same bird! Meanwhile the governments of the world are murdering tens of thousands and injuring millions! The "vaccine" is the pandemic they have lied about for over a year!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1401980300847161349%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fkamala-trump-won-tone-deaf-vp-passes-out-cookies-herself-then-gets-heckled-guatemala
https://apnews.com/article/business-nursing-homes-coronavirus-pandemic-health-4575fbefb2cf87e96c82043ef94e5ff3
https://www.afinalwarning.com/524955.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/worldwide-genocide-continues-13867-dead-and-1354336-injuries-in-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-preview.redd.it/WtZLpfxHUGDEcEgnbEFg-C2P-_MsH-aqeceVD0wZD2A.jpg?width=960&;crop=smart&auto=webp&s=031d1582e48ecfd267a5ba9ebdc3ef28e94b33cb
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1401980300847161349%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fkamala-trump-won-tone-deaf-vp-passes-out-cookies-herself-then-gets-heckled-guatemala
https://apnews.com/article/business-nursing-homes-coronavirus-pandemic-health-4575fbefb2cf87e96c82043ef94e5ff3
https://www.afinalwarning.com/524955.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/worldwide-genocide-continues-13867-dead-and-1354336-injuries-in-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-preview.redd.it/WtZLpfxHUGDEcEgnbEFg-C2P-_MsH-aqeceVD0wZD2A.jpg?width=960&;crop=smart&auto=webp&s=031d1582e48ecfd267a5ba9ebdc3ef28e94b33cb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.