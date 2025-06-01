The truck from which the drones that attacked the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region took off. After the attack, the vehicle caught fire.

Driver's neck was ziptied, strangled to death. That video was rejected.

Ukrainian media, citing sources in the SBU, report that four airfields were attacked - in addition to Olenyi, Dyagilevo and Belaya, there was also the Ivanovo airfield.

Today, local chats in Ivanovo reported explosions near the city. But there was no video from there yet.

A source in the SBU confirmed to the BBC that Russian airfields were attacked by Ukrainian drones today.

According to a BBC source in the SBU, more than 40 military aircraft were damaged, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.

The source says that the special operation was called "Web" and was personally led by the head of the special service, Vasily Malyuk.

Note that the videos that are being distributed online show four burning military aircraft. But this video is from one airfield.

Let us recall that today three Russian airfields were attacked at once: Olenya in the Murmansk region, Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region, and the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region.

❗️Tomorrow's negotiations in Istanbul will take place.

The event will begin at 13:00 in the Ciragan Palace, TASS sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry report.