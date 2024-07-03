Joint Military Operations -Andrey Belousov and other Defense ministers of the CIS countries made decisions

Andrey Belousov and other Defense ministers of the CIS countries made decisions on joint military operations.

➡️ The main directions and activities for the development of the Joint System for Monitoring and Assessment of the NBC situation, principles for the formation of the organizational and technical structure, construction and operation of the Joint (Unified) Communications System, approaches to organizing the training of national engineering units for operations as part of the Joint Engineering Unit for Humanitarian Demining were approved.

🔊 “Decisions have been made to improve joint military systems.”

🔊“ Decisions of the Council of Defense Ministers had been signed on conceptual approaches to the development of military cooperation between the CIS countries until 2030 , the creation of a basic organization of Commonwealth states for educational and scientific activities in the field of information security, as well as on personnel and financial issues.”

🔊“Current issues of military cooperation were examined in detail and priority directions for its development were outlined, joint activities of the armed forces of the CIS states were agreed upon for 2025”.