Seeing Their Boldness, They Took Knowledge Of Them That They Had Been With Jesus-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 12 2023

"Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus." Acts 4:13 (KJB)



As I read these passages, I see not only the boldness of Peter and John, but that that 'holy boldness' was the result of something a whole lot higher and more important than the apostles. Their willingness to serve the Lord in this way showed everyone around them that 'they had been with Jesus', and because of that were no longer the same. Christian, if you want the world to listen to your preaching, if you want to see souls saved as a result of it, then it's time you got back to spending some time with Jesus and let His light begin to shine forth from you. Peter and John were not ministering 'in the flesh', they were 'bearing fruit' as a result of being with Jesus. What's missing in the ministry today? People who have been with Jesus, that's what missing. Oh, you have people preaching and working to 'take back America', to 'stop abortion', to go out and 'build a great work', but where are all the ministers of the gospel who have been imbued with heavenly power as a result of being with Jesus? That's what we need in 2023, and that's my much-needed message on this Sunday Service.

