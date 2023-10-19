This is a pretty good video to give someone a crash course in the TRUTH.
The "New World Order" is a Luciferian plot to kill 90% of the people on Earth, and to enslave the remaining people.
If people do not wake up and stand up against these people, and then make certain they are prosecuted for their crimes, then humanity will not survive.
The real issue we face is that our "government" and "Courts" and "Police" are all corrupt, and all involved in this plot!
The United States "government" is in fact a for-profit CORPORATION, located offshore, that just named itself something that SOUNDS like your government! Every "Agency" of the government is nothing more than subsidiary corporations.... Even the Police and Courts!
You have been deceived into "consenting" to be a #Slave and be ruled over by their "Maritime Admiralty Law" system.
Every American needs to wake up to this fact, and return themselves to COMMON LAW as they help to BANKRUPT this corporate crime syndicate by stepping out of their Jurisdiction, stop paying them their slave "tributes"
(Taxes)
There is still a lot of people who must be awakened!
And the clock is ticking because the Luciferians are already exterminating people on multiple fronts!
People MUST Wake Up!
mirror of mochoman on YouTube
PROOF NWO & ILLUMINATI ARE REAL & HISTORY IS A LIE
Live and speak the TRUTH!
