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D001. Perú. Dra. Denegri explica el tratamiento de CDS en pacientes COVID 19. Parte 3/3.
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28 views • September 07, 2020
Dra. Rita Denegri en el programa Rey con Barba emitido el 23.08.2020, explica su experiencia en el tratamiento con CDS (Solución de Dióxido de Cloro) en pacientes COVID 19, frente a la ola de desinformación sobre el tema que circula en medios e instituciones de gobierno, donde se afirma que es tóxico (sin considerar la concentración y la dosis que se emplea con el CDS) e incluso hay quienes con mucha ignorancia o mala intención lo confunden con la LAVANDINA ó LEJIA CLOROX (Hipoclorito de Sodio) o con el Clorito de Sodio, siendo sustancias diferentes.
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