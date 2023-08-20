Top 5 Bizarre Events Occurring in the Skinwalker Ranch Triangle | VIGILANCE ELITE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are you acquainted with the phenomenon known as the Skinwalker Ranch Triangle?
Delve into an in-depth exploration of the peculiar incidents that have transpired within this geometric area. Discover the ongoing experimental efforts aimed at unraveling the enigma, an endeavor that has prompted widespread speculation and contemplation.
Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!!
Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com