Aberdeen
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
42 views • 1 day ago

www.kleckfiles.com/?250817-02

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/U6z73RHjqTg

Zack and Jonathan short

Aberdeen Cage the Elephant
I been trying real hard to, to realize
But some things take a long, long, long, long time
Long time

Hold the phone, hit repeat
Got me foamin' at the knees
Saw the flame, tasted sin
You burn me once again
Cut the cord, she's a creep
Aberdeen!
Way back, way back, way back!

Never saw my dark side in-in your eyes
Back and forth, bloody fingers painting up the sky
The sky

Hold the phone, hit repeat
Got me foamin' at the knees
Saw the flame, tasted sin
But you burn me once again
Cut the cord, she's a creep
Aberdeen!
Way back, way back, way back!

Hold the phone, hit repeat
Got me foamin' at the knees
Saw the flame, tasted sin
You burn me once again
Cut the cord, she's a creep
Aberdeen!
Aberdeen!
Way back, way back, way back!

Way back, way back, way back!
Way back, way back, way back
Way back, way back, way back
Way back, way back, way back
(Ooh, ooh)

kleckjonathankleckfiles
