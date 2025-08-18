© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/U6z73RHjqTg
Zack and Jonathan short
Aberdeen Cage the Elephant
I been trying real hard to, to realize
But some things take a long, long, long, long time
Long time
Hold the phone, hit repeat
Got me foamin' at the knees
Saw the flame, tasted sin
You burn me once again
Cut the cord, she's a creep
Aberdeen!
Way back, way back, way back!
Never saw my dark side in-in your eyes
Back and forth, bloody fingers painting up the sky
The sky
Hold the phone, hit repeat
Got me foamin' at the knees
Saw the flame, tasted sin
But you burn me once again
Cut the cord, she's a creep
Aberdeen!
Way back, way back, way back!
Hold the phone, hit repeat
Got me foamin' at the knees
Saw the flame, tasted sin
You burn me once again
Cut the cord, she's a creep
Aberdeen!
Aberdeen!
Way back, way back, way back!
Way back, way back, way back!
Way back, way back, way back
Way back, way back, way back
Way back, way back, way back
(Ooh, ooh)