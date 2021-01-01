Yet ANOTHER EMPTY HOSPITAL in the UK. This time it's Epsom 30 Dec 2020

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B-b-b-but I thought we were in the middle of a deadly 'pandemic' and people are dropping dead like flies everywhere? Well, that's what we're TOLD though propaganda is going on in the world...
So, here's how my train of thought works, if the hospitals appear to be empty when citizen journalists go and film them, and the Nightingale hospitals have never been used as is WIDELY reported in the mainstream media, then aside from on the TV and in the 'news' papers, where is the evidence of a pandemic going on?
Because, when I go outside, I see the sun shining and the birds singing, and NOT people dropping dead everywhere....
It's a scam folks, setting everybody up for the Great Reset....
Mirrored from https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/190621816131932