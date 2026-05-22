War Room 5/21/26 w/ Harrison Smith

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✪✪✪✪✪ Thursday War Room LIVE: Ayatollah Orders Highly-Enriched Uranium to Remain in Iran, Stymying Trump’s Basis for Deal… PLUS, Trump Allies Line Up to Apply for $2 Billion Weaponization Fund — FULL SHOWThursday War Room LIVE: Ayatollah Orders Highly-Enriched Uranium to Remain in Iran, Stymying Trump’s Basis for Deal… PLUS, Trump Allies Line Up to Apply for $2 Billion Weaponization Fund — FULL SHOW