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Kinzinger on Soleimani intel: 'Most revealing classified brief'
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9 views • January 09, 2020
Congressman Adam Kinzinger, House Foreign Affairs Committee, reacts to the Iran briefing by saying he is "convinced even more than ever" that Trump made the right move by killing Soleimani.
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