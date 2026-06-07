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From Wage Slavery to Infinite Abundance: The $46 Trillion Liberation
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The fear of AI and robotics was planted by the Deep State to keep you afraid. In the old debt-based system, automation meant unemployment, surveillance, and poverty. That was a lie.


Elon Musk has provided the crucial direction. When AI and humanoid robots like Optimus take over production, the cost of everything drops toward zero. Labor shifts from an existential obligation to a purely optional choice. The machine is no longer your competitor. It is your tireless servant.


The mathematical foundation of this new era has been calculated. The abolition of illegal taxes alone returns $15 trillion in purchasing power to the global population. Eliminating waste and corruption through DOGE saves another $7 trillion. Freedom from the curse of compound interest liberates $14 trillion annually. And free energy—Nikola Tesla's suppressed patents finally released—adds another $10 trillion.


Total annual liberation dividend: $46 trillion. Nearly half of the entire global GDP, previously siphoned off in secret.


The resources were always there. They were artificially suppressed to maintain control. With the transition, this colossal sum is unlocked. Poverty, hunger, and financial struggle become mathematically extinct.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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