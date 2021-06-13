BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Keynote Speech - Dr. Craig Wright How Bitcoin Will Change the Future of Data & Empower #CGZurich
smoak
smoak
446 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • June 13, 2021
Dr. Craig S. Wright - Chief Scientist, Chain: KEYNOTE SPEECH: How Bitcoin Will Change the Future of Data & Empower Everyone at #CGZurich.

⏰Timestamp⏰
00:00 Start
00:45 - Dr. Craig S. Wright gives a talk on the future of Bitcoin, calling the internet a "cancer"
03:06 - Dr. Wright talks about allowing businesses to have sections of their databases
07:00 - Dr.Craig says we can use the energy where it is most efficient. You
can move and control your data if you own it
11:10 - Dr. Craig Wright says people will only want to live in the future, where people have access to the internet via BSV
12:12 Dr. Wright announces we are going to do one connected global database
14:21 - Dr. Wright calls Silicon Valley cancer, saying companies like Facebook and Twitter want people to troll and promote violence
13:58 Dr. Wright thinks we will give back users control over their data
14:55 Dr. Wright announces we will revolutionize the digital currency space
16:21 - When asked a question about the potential of building a voting application, Dr. Wright says voting is tricky because the opening to the general public is challenging due to lack of identity
19:21 - Dr. Wright noted problems on the internet in the 90s and inability to buy anything without paying a huge chunk of money, is what inspired him to invent Bitcoin
22:43 - Dr. Wright says a better wallet should be created for BSV
24:00 - Dr. Wright says there are revokable keys in broadcast encryption. We can use the same vital structures where someone can revoke
25:45 - Dr. Craig thinks it won't go well with Salvador enacting a law recognizing bitcoin as a legal tender because it will lead to inflation and legal battles
27:47 - Dr. Wright says lightning node isn't a robust system at the moment
38:02 Dr. Craig says he is pursuing a Masters in Education and encourages the world to move away from vocational learning and study subjects like philosophy

=========================================================================

Subscribe to the CoinGeek channel to watch more CoinGeek videos on Bitcoin and blockchain. https://www.youtube.com/coingeek

=========================================================================

Sign up for our newsletter to get CoinGeek the latest cryptocurrency news and blockchain information! https://coingeek.com/

Interested in learning about Bitcoin and blockchain? Read our Bitcoin for Beginners section here: https://coingeek.com/bitcoin101/

If you have a Bitcoin SV Project idea, we’d like to know about it. Submit your Bitcoin investment idea so we can launch your business right away! https://coingeek.com/bitcoin-ventures/

Be part of the next CoinGeek Conference
Register now: https://coingeekconference.com/

==========================================================================
Keywords
bitcoinbchsmoakpipebrcbitcoinsvbsvsatoshi visionsvbitcoin cash sv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Sterling Ashworth
After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

Sterling Ashworth
India&#8217;s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

India’s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

Chase Codewell
U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy