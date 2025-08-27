BrightLearn - Nutrition and Bone Health by Dr. Michael Holick and Dr. Bess Dawson-Hughes

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nutrition and Bone Health by Dr. Michael Holick and Dr. Bess Dawson-Hughes
12 views • 24 hours ago

"Nutrition and Bone Health," by Dr. Michael Holick and Dr. Bess Dawson-Hughes, is a comprehensive and groundbreaking exploration of the intricate relationship between nutrition and skeletal health. The book delves into the dynamic nature of bones as living tissues that undergo constant remodeling, emphasizing the critical role of nutrition in this process. While calcium is highlighted as a fundamental building block, the authors underscore the importance of a balanced nutritional "orchestra," including vitamins D, K and A, protein, magnesium and phosphorus, to support bone health. The text traces the evolutionary changes in human diets and their impact on bone mass, highlighting how modern diets, often deficient in essential nutrients, contribute to the rise of osteoporosis. It provides practical advice on maintaining strong bones through a balanced diet, adequate sunlight exposure and weight-bearing exercises, while also cautioning against excessive sodium and caffeine intake. The book further explores the influence of lifestyle factors, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, and discusses medical conditions and genetic factors that affect bone health. Additionally, it examines the potential of emerging therapies and personalized nutrition to enhance bone health. Overall, "Nutrition and Bone Health" serves as an invaluable resource for healthcare professionals and individuals alike, offering insights and strategies to optimize bone health across the lifespan.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
