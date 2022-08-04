NEWSMAX: 03AUG22 - Greg Kelly: I'M NOT SURE HE'S [AYMAN AL-ZAWAHIRI] REALLY DEAD

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Citing two supposed false reports from 2020, Greg Kelly dissects if the United States actually did kill al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri this week and why it could make sense if they didn't, as Biden's America is failing - via. "Greg Kelly Reports" on Newsmax.



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