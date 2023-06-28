Create New Account
The Two-Party System & Dumbing Down Of America
“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” — Thomas Jefferson

United we stand.

Divided we fall.

And we’ve been falling for it for generations.

The answer to 1984 is 1776.


Reese Reports | 28 June 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=649c39ab0f10f54d2f953943

freedomlibertydivide and conquerrevolutionnew world orderglobalismbrainwashingtyrannydumbing downindoctrinationgreg reeseunityignoranceenlightenmentdumb downdumbed downunipartygreat resetreconditioningbehavioral programmingoutcome-based education2-party system

