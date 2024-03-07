Immune Support Wellness Shots
- 2 Tbsp. HRS Coconut Water Powder
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 ginger slices
- 3 tsp. LUVBYNATURE Liposomal Vitamin C + Quercetin
- 1 cup fresh pineapples
- 3 dropperfuls HRS Organic Turmeric Gold liquid extract
- 2 tsp. Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+
- 1 cup water
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
2. Recipe yields 3 shots. Store leftover juice in a jar and place it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
