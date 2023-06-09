Why Is Christianity So Intolerant?

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-9why-christianity-so-intolerant
You’re tuned in to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of our program, we’re going through Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God, subtitled, In Search of the True Faith. And last week we pointed out that being tolerant of everything is today’s supreme virtue and being intolerant of anything, especially anything religious, could land you in jail. Nevertheless, Dave, you state that the Bible declares itself to be the only inspired Word of the one true God, and that it is absolutely intolerant of all the world’s religions. Then you challenge anyone who is truly seeking after God and ultimate truth to start with the Bible, rather than attempting to search all the religions of the world, because only the Bible has features that make it possible to substantiate its claims.
