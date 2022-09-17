In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 16, 2022
Ron DeSantis sends liberals into a meltdown mode with only 50 illegal immigrants arriving in Martha’s Vineyard from Florida. The left isn’t so welcoming when they arrive in their backyards.
Democrat politicians feel its ok to “treat White people like shit.”
Young hero saves woman from carjacking while working at Chick Fil A in Florida.
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
CHECK OUT OUR SPONSORS:
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
Band of Heroes Outdoors: https://www.bandofheroesoutdoors.org/
My Patriot Cigars: Mypatriotcigars.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kdhfp-episode-44-ron-desantis-initiates-the-adopt-a-migrant-program-for-liberals.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.