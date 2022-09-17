Create New Account
EPISODE 44 – RON DESANTIS INITIATES THE ADOPT A MIGRANT PROGRAM FOR LIBERALS
Published 2 months ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


September 16, 2022


Ron DeSantis sends liberals into a meltdown mode with only 50 illegal immigrants arriving in Martha’s Vineyard from Florida. The left isn’t so welcoming when they arrive in their backyards.


Democrat politicians feel its ok to “treat White people like shit.”


Young hero saves woman from carjacking while working at Chick Fil A in Florida.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kdhfp-episode-44-ron-desantis-initiates-the-adopt-a-migrant-program-for-liberals.html


Keywords
current eventsdemocratsliberalswhite peoplepoliticsfloridaheroron desantisimmigrantsthe leftcarjackingmarthas vineyardteddy danielsin the trenchesmigrant programadopt a migrantchick fil a

