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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 16, 2022
Ron DeSantis sends liberals into a meltdown mode with only 50 illegal immigrants arriving in Martha’s Vineyard from Florida. The left isn’t so welcoming when they arrive in their backyards.
Democrat politicians feel its ok to “treat White people like shit.”
Young hero saves woman from carjacking while working at Chick Fil A in Florida.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kdhfp-episode-44-ron-desantis-initiates-the-adopt-a-migrant-program-for-liberals.html