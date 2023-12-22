Lookalikes of Lilith, Adam & Eve, The Two Witnesses (Moses & Elijah), etc. All in One Single Family!

Known Sources for Images in Video:





Lilith: 19th-18th century BCE image of 'The Queen of the Night' (also known as the `Burney Relief')

2nd - 3rd century depiction of Adam and Eve from Catacombs of San Gennaro (St. Januarius) Napoli, Italy





Jesus/Yahawashi is Adam Reincarnated: Yahawashi Died For Our Sins Because Threw Him Sin Came.

Abraham and Issac Roma, catacomba di via Anapo





Joseph (called Imhotep), Sold into Slavery by His Brothers:

Queen Scotia, the Egyptian pharaoh’s daughter who became the mother of modern-day Scotland:

Was Moses Akhenaten?

The bust/statue of King Saul, as it stands today in the extraordinary Israel Museum in Jerusalem; The picture was in Moshe Dayan’s (otherwise unremarkable) book, Living With the Bible, and listed by him as possibly the head of an Israelite monarch – perhaps even king David. However, since then, the academic consensus feels it is more likely an Ammonite relic (Dayan obtained it from a dealer in Jordan), and of a deity, not a mortal ruler. In addition, whereas Dayan dated the bust to the late 11th century BCE, the scholastic majority decided it was of a later provenance – late to mid 8th century BCE. The fact it is indisputably Ammonite or Israelite, it must therefore be a likeness of anyone from Saul of Israel (circa 1020-1010 BCE) to Uzziah of Judah (circa, anything from 783-736 BCE).





Bristol Psalter Image of King Saul, King David, Virgin Mary & Peter; This pocket-sized 11th-century manuscript contains the Greek text of the Psalms followed by Biblical poetry.

It is an example of a group of manuscripts known as ‘marginal psalters’, so called because the margins are lavishly decorated with images related to the text of the Psalms. What makes this Psalter special, is that many of its pages have survived the centuries with minimal whitewashing attempts or alteration: and depicts the Biblical Hebrew Israelites as they were, a dark skin, Negro people with dark bushy hair or Afros.

The volume was discovered in the possession of Western College in Bristol in 1921.

Manuscript: BL Additional 40731 The Bristol Psalter; Folio: 240r; Dating: 1000-1100; From: Istanbul, Turkey; Holding Institution: British Library





Jesus/Yahshua - 2nd-Century Fresco style Image of the Last Supper discovered in Catacombs of St. Domitilla in Rome





Evidence that Jesus/Yahshua is Reincarnated King David:



John the Baptist - Serbo-Byzantine style Image discovered in Serbian Orthodox monastery located in Gračanica, Kosovo. This monastery was built by the Serbian king, Stefan Milutin, in 1321





Peter - 1,600 year old, 4th-Century Image discovered in Catacombs of St. Thecla in Rome





Paul - 1,400 year old, 6th-Century Fresco style Image of Paul has been discovered in the Catacombs of San Gennaro in Naples, Italy