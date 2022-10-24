X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2906a - [DS]/[CB] Are Losing The Economic Push, Year Of The Boomerang

X22 Report Financial News Ep. 2906a -Oct 23, 2022
[DS]/[CB] Are Losing The Economic Push, Year Of The BoomerangThe [D]s are showing the people how they don't care, the diesel supply has only 25 days left, lack of diesel could cripple the economy. [NP] says that inflation is not that big of deal, it's a world wide phenomenon, the student loan cancellation was halted by a judge. The economic agenda is going to boomerang on the [D]s.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Use this gadget to survive a deadly blackout - try it risk free for 30 days:
http://www.lytebug.com
Get Up To 66% OFF by clicking the link above ^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.