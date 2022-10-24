X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2906a - [DS]/[CB] Are Losing The Economic Push, Year Of The Boomerang

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X22 Report Financial News Ep. 2906a -Oct 23, 2022
[DS]/[CB] Are Losing The Economic Push, Year Of The BoomerangThe [D]s are showing the people how they don't care, the diesel supply has only 25 days left, lack of diesel could cripple the economy. [NP] says that inflation is not that big of deal, it's a world wide phenomenon, the student loan cancellation was halted by a judge. The economic agenda is going to boomerang on the [D]s.
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