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Covering the Spectrum - We're talking about Autism Today
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2 views • November 14, 2021
Specializing in treating younger patients facing neurodevelopment issues, Dr. Alex finds himself talking a lot about Autism and all the many layer of this diagnosis. Today, he takes some time to dig in with you and talk about some of the approaches to therapy and care.
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