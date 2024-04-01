Anti-homeless & Anti-camping Ordinances revisited ~ The same rules and laws of Sodom ~

In this discussion we will talk about the issues of the St. Petersburg Florida trying to cock block other people that want to feed the homeless in sake of continuing the demonization of the homeless as being such bad people. We will talk about the hr 1365 and 1560 bill that is being pushed in the Florida Senate, and the public brain-washing of the children with the new Sr. Seuss book, entitled "Hooper Humperdink, not him". I will also share the video news feed on a preacher being criminalized for feeding and housing the homeless, florida guy sues st. pete police for injuries suffered in van, and the Highwire episode 364 Justice for all.





References:

- The highwire episode 364 justice for all

https://rumble.com/v4knhl9-episode-364-justice-for-all.html

- Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury

https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/florida-man-sues-st-petersburg-police-after-ride-in-van-causes-injury-207090245773

- Pastor FINED For Feeding & Housing The Homeless!

https://rumble.com/v2w8y7h-pastor-fined-for-feeding-and-housing-the-homeless.html