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A Year Ago - Dr Geert Vanden Bossche First Warning Ignored - See Where We Are...
ExercisingFreedom
ExercisingFreedom
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72 views • February 25, 2022
This is a clip from The Highwire back March 11 2021 where Del Bigtree goes through an interview with Dr Geert Vanden Bossche on the grave warning letter he sent to all those that can make a difference. It was ignored.
In Jan of 2022 Geert sent a Second letter to the very same people as they are threatening to start rolling out a modified injection that supposedly protects from Omicron. This would be DEVESTATING. Listen to this 1 hour presentation and take note of how long a new variant is generated (this would account for not being able to heal the common cold or flu), and Del's basic graphical presentation on how different 'vaccinated protection' and natural immunity works. Share this with all your loved ones. They need to know if they haven't taking the injections, don't and whatever happens don't take the Omicron 'vaccine' as by the time it gets out... it's already too late and just taking it further damages your body and those around you.

Credit to The Highwire and Dr Geert Vanden Bossche
thehighwire.com
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vaccinesadevariantsone year ago
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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