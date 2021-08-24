© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia - Tweed / Queensland Border lockdown protest 22/8/21 - video 4
Follow
0
Share
Report
242 views • August 24, 2021
Really bad camera shake, sorry, this is very raw footage of police tackling and pinning a man to the ground. I was as close as I could get at the front of a tsunami of hundreds of protesters who converged on the police. I almost got barrelled over in the process! The energy was primal and deafening as the crowd chanted loudly in unison. Adrenaline was surging and it was hard to keep the camera still!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.