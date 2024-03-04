We Are Registering Amish to Vote | Donald Trump Jr with Scott Pressler

Scott Pressler on a recent segment of TRIGGERED: Joe Biden “won” Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes:





▪️There are 80,000 Amish in PA

▪️There are 80,000 truckers in PA

▪️There are 800,000 veterans in PA

▪️There are 930,000 hunters in PA





If we register to vote & mobilize these coalitions, we will win.





My organization is @EarlyVoteAction & we would love your help registering voters at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & even mud sales.





Thank you to Donald J Trump Jr for having me on his show to talk about our voter registration efforts.





