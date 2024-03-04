Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Are Registering Amish to Vote | Donald Trump Jr with Scott Pressler
channel image
GalacticStorm
2214 Subscribers
Shop now
59 views
Published 13 hours ago

Scott Pressler on a recent segment of TRIGGERED: Joe Biden “won” Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes:


▪️There are 80,000 Amish in PA

▪️There are 80,000 truckers in PA

▪️There are 800,000 veterans in PA

▪️There are 930,000 hunters in PA


If we register to vote & mobilize these coalitions, we will win.


My organization is @EarlyVoteAction & we would love your help registering voters at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & even mud sales.


Thank you to Donald J Trump Jr for having me on his show to talk about our voter registration efforts.


https://x.com/ScottPresler/status/1763976960894484645?s=20

Keywords
don trump jrtriggeredscott pressler

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket