Stew Peters Full Show : Court Order Reveals Pfizer Trial KILLED 44% of Babies

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Court Order Reveals Pfizer Trial KILLED 44% of Babies, Power Grid BLACKOUT Incoming. Stew Peters Show, President of Kansas for Health Freedom, Connie Newcome, joins the show to her, and FireFly Front is reaching thousands with their truth bomb billboards, exposing the vaccines. Texas Senator Bob Hall joins to expose how 90% of the American population would collapse from an attack on our power grids, and how the Federal government is the enemy of we the people! .Fauci is performing experiments on animals using aborted fetal parts, and PCR tests are used to clone humans!
Dr. Ariyana Love Joins us today to show us the proof behind the demonic experiments.