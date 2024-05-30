Geyer's black hordes / Des Geyers schwarzer Haufen

This is a song (lyrics) from the peasant revolts around 1525. (You can find it easily on lyricstranslate, if you wonder what is beiing said.)

This story has been used by nationalsocialists and GDR-communists alike, btw. Its kinda rare for something like this to happen.

Context: The Bundschuh movement (German: Bundschuh-Bewegung) refers to a series of localized peasant rebellions in southwestern Germany from 1493 to 1517. They were one of the causes of the German Peasants' War (1524–1525). The Bundschuh movement was not a movement in the proper sense, but a number of loosely linked local conspiracies and planned uprisings. It was so called because of the tied peasant shoe (Bundschuh) the peasants displayed on their flag. Under this flag, peasants and city dwellers had defeated the troops of the French count of Armagnac along the Upper Rhine in 1439, 1443, and 1444.

Individual uprisings – seeking relief from oppressive taxes, arbitrary justice systems, high debts, costly ecclesiastic privileges, serfdom, prohibitions on hunting and fishing, and the like.

Sounds familiar?