💥 Pelosi Hammered 💪🏼

Today Is Ice Cream Time🍿 Popcorn Comes Later.... seems to me SOON 🙏
Enjoy the laugh WITH Food For Thought. LOL
🚽 Deep State Is In The Toilet 🚽
👉 https://rumble.com/v1p8c8i-deep-state-in-toilet.html
More below. 👇
Putting On The Armour Of GOD - 7 video series. Links to them all are in descriptions below every video.
👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html
Pulling the weeds of corruption
👉 https://rumble.com/v1i05av--trump-is-still-president.html
Q told us about Uniting
👉 https://rumble.com/v1hmpyx--unity-is-power-17.html
Trump Is Still President. PROOF!
👉 https://rumble.com/v1gqeo1-the-corrupt-are-just-weeds.html
Combating MkUltra
👉 https://rumble.com/vjne2t-combating-mind-control.html
💥💥💥 SAVE THE CHILDREN... Strategic steps. Simple (listen 1.5 speed)
Four Video Series. Every video has links to other the four in the description.
👉 https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.