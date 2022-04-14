© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter and The Battle of the Donbass - Gonzalo Lira 041222
Follow
5
Share
Report
152 views • April 14, 2022
Thanks to Gonzalo Lira on YT for this interview and video that I'm sharing. His info is below:
Gonzalo Lira
https://youtu.be/w5RKNoIhE40
My Telegram channel: https://t.me/realCRP
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira/
Join me on Patreon for exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/CoachRedPill
Gonzalo Lira
https://youtu.be/w5RKNoIhE40
My Telegram channel: https://t.me/realCRP
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira/
Join me on Patreon for exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/CoachRedPill
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.