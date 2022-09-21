ThePatriotNurse:What you BETTER KNOW Before Going to the Hospital

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Posted 4September2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the realities one must face in the current health system infrastructure when taking someone to the hospital. The nursing and caregiver shortage is only part of the equation, and today we delve into the deeper issues of the medical industrial complex and state-mediated kidnapping of children under the guise of 'protecting' patients. You need to know.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
nursing shortages, under-staffing, lower standard of Care, medical industrial complex, corruption, overworked staff, state-mediated kidnapping