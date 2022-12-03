Please share it with others and report Shan Weijian, Shan Bo, and Luc Despins to the U.S. DOJ by email or phone

https://gnews.org/articles/556884
Summary：If you think someone is a spy, yet he or she hasn’t registered as a foreign agent or the DOJ is not aware of, you can report through the phone number or email provided by the official website of DOJ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.