REPUBLICARLSON

Published 18 hours ago

Many months ago I made a video entitled: "Benching Tucker Carlson". I made the video in response to a few interviews he conducted where he was sucking-up to the swamp.
I knew he was doing it for his Fox-Overlords. I knew his heart wasn't really in it, but never-the-less he bent the knee.
Over time his personal integrity wouldn't let him keep sucking their unit. He got himself fired. They're trying to muzzle him and he's fighting back. For this reason and others I have called him off the bench and he is the starting pitcher again.
Keep up the good work Tucker, and NEVER BEND THE KNEE.

