Maria Zeee-Floodgates Open for COVID Injection Lawsuit ft. Dr. Joseph Sansone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 111 | Dr. Joseph Sansone joins us to discuss the HUGE floodgate that has been opened by Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s recent public admission that Covid shots are “poison.” Dr. Sansone explains how has now successfully formed part of his efforts to get these shots off the market, once and for all.