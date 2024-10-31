The operation of the Tornado-S MLRS guided munitions against Ukrainian positions, reconnaissance and targeting was carried out by ZALA drones from the 346th Spetsnaz Brigade of the GRU.

Ukrainian Armed Forces officers and Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesmen have been banned from saying the words “retreat” and “withdrawal” to journalists.

They can use phrases such as “go forward”, “advance”, “knock out the enemy” and “victory”

A remarkable example of denial of reality.

In Pokrovsk, at the market, all shops are closed except one pharmacy.

The Russian army is only 6km away from the city.

The Russian flag over the village of Kruglyakovka in the Kharkiv region, the liberation of which was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Defense.

"Roselectronics" has developed an "invisible" coating for the TOS-2 "flamethrower" systems

The new camouflage is based on a special radio-absorbing fabric and panels with camouflage material that attach to the armor without hindering movement.

This allows the weapon to remain hidden not only when stationary but also on the move and during combat.

The new material absorbs radiation in the optical and near-infrared range.

This effectively counters modern targeting systems as well as detection by thermal imagers and other devices. Via: @ruselectronics_official





