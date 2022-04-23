Miles Guo: The war in the Taiwan Strait can happen at any moment!

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4/22/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The war in the Taiwan Strait can happen at any moment! The CCP is serious about invading or blockading Taiwan! Once Taiwan fights back, Shanghai and Hong Kong will be targeted, and Fujian province will be the first to suffer from the war. The military bases in Dalian and Qingdao will be the most dangerous places