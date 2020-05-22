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Common Sense for COVID-19 Part 2
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6 views • May 22, 2020
In this video, Dr. Earl summarizes the latest news regarding coronavirus. He discusses the good news and how to avoid the fear and deal with stress and psychological issues that we may be facing. And he discusses what you should be doing right now - including how to improve your health and strengthen your immune system and the importance of giving yourself a break and unplugging.
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