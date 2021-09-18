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Nurses Speak Out & Protest Mandatory Shots - Plus LIVE With Kate Shemirani
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212 views • September 18, 2021
We were going to be carrying The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani's talk live from the "Stand in the Park" protest, along with several others, including Dr. Niall McCrae. However, the broadcast was interrupted (and they say 5G is all the rage, yeah right!). So, we garnered some of Kate's speech, and then pointed out the protests that are taking place by medical professionals, especially nurses around the world. While they should have been doing this last year, I suppose better late than never. We also provide an encouraging word for those discouraged and falling into the doom and gloom trap.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/nurses-speak-out-protest-mandatory-shots-plus-live-with-kate-shemirani-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/nurses-speak-out-protest-mandatory-shots-plus-live-with-kate-shemirani-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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