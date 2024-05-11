Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gather in Wildwood, NJ to see PDJT

HAPPENINGin NJ: Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gather in Wildwood, New Jersey for Donald Trump’s Jersey Shore rally after a long week in court. The crowds began lining up 24 hrs ago!
Trump is facing 91 felony counts, gets 24/7 negative media coverage, is hated by both Democrats and Republicans in Washington yet…
see live broadcast:
https://rumble.com/v4r3rpr-live-trump-holds-a-rally-in-wildwood-new-jersey-51124.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.