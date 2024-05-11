Create New Account
Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gather in Wildwood, NJ to see PDJT
Published Yesterday

HAPPENINGin NJ: Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gather in Wildwood, New Jersey for Donald Trump’s Jersey Shore rally after a long week in court. The crowds began lining up 24 hrs ago!


Trump is facing 91 felony counts, gets 24/7 negative media coverage, is hated by both Democrats and Republicans in Washington yet…


see live broadcast:

https://rumble.com/v4r3rpr-live-trump-holds-a-rally-in-wildwood-new-jersey-51124.html


