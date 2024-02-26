Russian Iskander Destroyed Norwegian NASAMS air defense missile launcher In Ukraine

On February 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the Norwegian-made NASAMS air defense missile launcher in Ukraine. The Russian military officials provided no details of the attack, but they were soon revealed by the footage from the Ukrainian battlefield.

Unofficial Russian military sources shared a video of the destruction of the NASAMS system, which reportedly took place near the village of Malyshevka in the Zaporozhye region, about 50 km from the frontlines, where heavy battles are ongoing. The launcher was destroyed by Russian Iskander. At the end, fire is clearly seen as a result of the destruction of rocket engines of anti-aircraft missiles and the fuel in them.

The cost of one such norwegian air defense system is more than $ 300 million, and the launch of each its missile costs up to two and four million. The cost of other NASAMS installations delivered to Ukraine is even higher. For example, the shipment of the same system to Ukraine from Canada costed $ 406 million.

