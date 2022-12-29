Western feminist nations' fat female pastors need to repent of indulgence or judgment by famine come





*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). If Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, do not repent of their indulgence, judgment by famine will come upon them and the Western feminist nations’ fat female pastors will become extinct. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & disgust & terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. I have warned you of this many times in the past, but you have not preached this yet in your church sermons, so that all the women who are fat, and wearing expensive jewelry, and going to Disneyland pedophile child trafficking ring theme parks, and attending Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry “Bible conference luxury cruise ship Israel tours,” and using 50% of stolen fake tithes as church staff salaries and satanic health insurances to go on vacations, and worshipping sports demons, and indulging in other carnality, will form an angry mob to try to stone you and kick you out of their churches. What is wrong with you? Do you have ears, but have ear plugs on? Clean God’s house up of these ungodly thief pastors and 99% church donators now! Uphold God’s holiness and righteousness and name and honor and testimony and witness and self-sacrificial love of Jesus. He gave his life for you on the cross naked without a toilet, so that you can receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. The blood of all your church donators and 6 billion people will be on your hands. And do not modify & dilute & sterilize & pick & choose & edit the truth and make it non-offensive to your church donators, so that they will be destroyed by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, just because you want to keep your pastor’s job, or pastor’s reputation, or love from donators, or do not want your church donators to form a mob riot against you, or you want to make it palatable & soft-landing upon your church members’ ears. That is what a hypocrite does. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





