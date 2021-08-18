AUSTRALIAN POLICE ATTACK CHILDREN FOR NOT WEARING MASKS: PEPPER-SPRAY 12-YEAR-OLD

Video footage is now circulating of police in Australia actually attacking young children for simply not wearing masks, throwing them on the ground to cuff them, and even pepper-spraying a 12-year-old girl.



And amazingly, several of the police themselves are not even wearing masks! Watch the footage in this video report I put together.



It starts out fairly quietly with a young girl explaining that her sister had just been arrested for not wearing a mask, but then more police arrive and the situation quickly deteriorates into chaos - thanks to the police.



I have to admit that my blood was boiling as I watched these big brawny men fully armed throw around young harmless children.



If this is what it takes for you to feel like a man, then you're no man at all!