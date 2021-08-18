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AUSTRALIAN POLICE ATTACK CHILDREN FOR NOT WEARING MASKS: PEPPER-SPRAY 12-YEAR-OLD
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100 views • August 18, 2021
Video footage is now circulating of police in Australia actually attacking young children for simply not wearing masks, throwing them on the ground to cuff them, and even pepper-spraying a 12-year-old girl.
And amazingly, several of the police themselves are not even wearing masks! Watch the footage in this video report I put together.
It starts out fairly quietly with a young girl explaining that her sister had just been arrested for not wearing a mask, but then more police arrive and the situation quickly deteriorates into chaos - thanks to the police.
I have to admit that my blood was boiling as I watched these big brawny men fully armed throw around young harmless children.
If this is what it takes for you to feel like a man, then you're no man at all!
And amazingly, several of the police themselves are not even wearing masks! Watch the footage in this video report I put together.
It starts out fairly quietly with a young girl explaining that her sister had just been arrested for not wearing a mask, but then more police arrive and the situation quickly deteriorates into chaos - thanks to the police.
I have to admit that my blood was boiling as I watched these big brawny men fully armed throw around young harmless children.
If this is what it takes for you to feel like a man, then you're no man at all!
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