Congressman Expresses that CCP and Russia Formed the New Axis

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According to Gettr on April 29th, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Axis Act” on April 27th, requiring the US State Department to report to Congress the CCP’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Congressman Andy Barr, who introduced the bill, used the word “Chinese Communist Party – CCP” throughout his speech. He indicated the new evil axis has formed between the CCP and Russia.