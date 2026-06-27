Bitcoin Plunges: Options Expiry & Macro Headwinds Explained

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- Bitcoin plunged to $58,000, its lowest since September 2024, amid heavy options expiry pressures.
- Strategy’s shares dropped 8% on put buying, adding selling pressure on the largest corporate holder.
- Nearly $10 billion in bullish Bitcoin options expire out-of-the-money, forcing dealer hedging unwinds.
- Hawkish Fed comments, high Treasury yields, and thin liquidity tighten conditions, hurting BTC performance.
- Technical breakdown below the 200-week average signals bearishness, with July’s post-expiry clearing critical.
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