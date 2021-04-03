© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fast Food That Kills
Follow
1
Share
Report
1396 views • April 03, 2021
Processed food and junk food are a major cause of all chronic illness here, and death! But "Big Food" doesn't care, because they like causing illnesses, since "Big Pharma" sends "Bid Food" kickbacks from the trillions of dollars they receive to 'treat' chronic illness. This is what I call, "the circle of illness". Do you want to fight back? Then you should start eating MealBetix. https://mealbetix.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.